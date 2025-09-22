Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Cognizant appoints Infosys Executive VP Thirumala Arohi as Chief Learning Officer

Arohi brings over three decades of experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Education, Training & Assessment, and Learning Platforms at Infosys.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 16:40 IST
Business NewsCognizantcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us