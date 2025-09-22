Cognizant appoints Infosys Executive VP Thirumala Arohi as Chief Learning Officer

<p>Bengaluru: US-headquartered Cognizant has appointed Thirumala (Thiru) Arohi as a Chief Learning Officer. The company has created the new position and his appointment comes at a time when IT companies are focusing more on learning and skilling.</p><p>He will be reporting to Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer, Cognizant.</p><p>Arohi brings over three decades of experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Education, Training & Assessment, and Learning Platforms at Infosys.</p>.Bombay High Court bars Cognizant from using its logo in India till the case ends.<p>He is widely recognised for his leadership in building scalable learning ecosystems and driving innovation in digital education. His earlier roles in delivery leadership provide him with a unique, business-centric perspective on how learning directly enables performance, growth, and strategic outcomes.</p><p>Arohi arrives at a pivotal moment in Cognizant’s journey to take enterprise learning to the next level and redefine the future of work in the age of AI, according to the company's internal announcement.</p><p>He will be responsible for the entire learning ecosystem, reimagining learning programs and platforms, exploring innovative upskilling models and strategic partnerships, and driving thought leadership that shapes the global narrative on talent, technology, and the future of work.</p>