Proposal to rebuild 11 anganwadi centres in DK

Women and Child Development department has submitted a proposal to rebuild 11 Anganwadi centres, that were damaged in the recent rains, in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Deputy Director of the department Sundar Poojary told DH that Rs 10 lakh had been earmarked for rebuilding anganwadi centres.

“A sum of Rs 59 lakh was sought for repair works in damaged anganwadi centres. A proposal for Rs 169 lakh was submitted for rebuilding anganwadi centres in the district.”

Anganwadi centres will be rebuilt in Moodaibettu in Nada, Bangadi in Indabettu, Maya Belalu in Belalu, Hosthota in Arasinamakki, Patturu in Patrame, Dompada Palay in Ujire and Kukkavu in Mithabagilu in Belthangady taluk, Shediguri in Narikombu of Bantwal taluk, Mukrumpady in Puttur taluk and Banglegudde in Gurpura hobli.

Repair works will be taken up in 18 anganwadi centres. If roof tiles are damaged in some Anganwadi centres, retaining walls need to be rebuilt in others. In some centres, the kitchen is in a dilapidated condition while in others, toilets need to be repaired, sources said.

Following heavy rain, seven Anganwadi centres were inundated by River Nethravathi at Kelagina Pete, Goodinabali, Bhandaribettu, Hosmaru, Jakribettu, Valavooru Masjid and Kelagina Thumbe in Bantwal taluk on August 9 and 10.

After draining the water and removing the silt from these anganwadi centres, they were reopened on August 13, Poojary said.

As many as 27 children, below the age of 3, 43 children in the age group of 3 years to 6 years and 220 children in the age group of 6 years to 18 years were affected in the natural calamities that hit the district in the first and second week of August.

The children staying in relief centres were given multi-grains nutrimix and milk, supplied from anganwadi centres, he added.