'Protect interests of NMPT, MIA employees'

Former minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader urged the Centre to protect the interests of employees at NMPT (New Mangalore Port Trust) and Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

He told mediapersons at the circuit house on Wednesday that around 4,000 people are working on contractual basis in these public sector undertakings.

“The employees on contract basis will surely lose their jobs to privatisation. NMPT has been handed over to private entities, which have begun to remove the local employees and are hiring people from outside Karnataka,” he charged.

The Shipping Ministry should also issue a notification ensuring minimum 50% of the jobs for the local people in the Central Government undertakings, he said. The MP of the region should also address the issue, he stressed.

Khader pointed out that the number of staff from northern parts of the country had increased in public sector banks after the merger. “This has created a language barrier between the bank staff and their customers,” he lamented.

Khader criticised the state government’s decision to convene a three-day Assembly session. The government is convening the Assembly only to get financial approval. “No question hour has been allocated during the session,” he pointed out and urged the state government to extend the session.