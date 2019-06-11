Public awareness drive on ‘Swacchameva Jayathe’

MLA Appachu Ranjan appealed to the public to segregate dry and waste at source.

Launching the poster of ‘Swacchameva Jayathe’ and ‘Jalamrutha Jana Jagruthi’ programmes on waste management and water conservation respectively organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat and Grameena Swaccha Bharata Abhiyana, at the premises of Old Fort Hall in Madikeri on Tuesday, he said that the recyclable waste and organic waste should not be discarded in open as these can be turned into resources.

The plastic materials, metal cans and other dry waste should be sorted before handing over to the waste collection vehicles. The wet waste such as kitchen waste, leaves, egg shells, coconut shells can be utilised for vermicomposting, said Ranjan.

He called upon people to join hands to preserve the environment by keeping it clean.

Cleanliness and hygiene bring health. Waste should be discarded in the bins. More trees should be grown, he said and felt that the tourists should be educated on the waste disposal.

The MLA meanwhile flagged off the ‘Swacchata Ratha’. The cleanliness chariot will visit all gram panchayats in the district till July 10.

Zilla panchayat vice president Lokeshwari Gopal said that everyone should have a toilet at their houses and should use it. Parents should educate their children not to litter waste all over and not to waste food.

Zilla panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya said that the ‘Swacchameva Jayathe’ movement will be held in 104 gram panchayats in the district for a month.

Various programmes have been planned in this regard, she added.

Zilla panchayat deputy secretary Guduru Bhimasena administered an oath on ‘Swacchameva Jayathe’ and ‘Jalamrutha Jana Jagruthi’.

Condolences were expressed on the demise of thespian Girish Karnad.

Green City Forum founder president Cheyyanda Satya and ZP assistant secretary Srikanthamurthy were present.