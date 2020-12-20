Pulse Polio drive in Udupi on January 17

Pulse Polio drive on January 17

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi ,
  • Dec 20 2020, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 23:56 ist
Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha chairs a meeting at his office in Manipal.

The Pulse Polio programme for administering oral polio vaccine to below five-year-old kids will be held in Udupi district on January 17, said Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

Speaking at a meeting, he said no polio cases were reported in Karnataka since 2007 and in India since 2011. However, the polio cases are reported in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials to ensure that children of migrant labourers engaged in construction works are not devoid of the vaccine. All Covid-19 guidelines should be adhered to.

A total of 686 booths will be opened to administer the drops. Anganwadi workers and Asha workers should be utilised to administer the polio drops. There is a need to give publicity to the Pulse Polio programme, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pulse polio drive
Udupi
oral polio vaccine
Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha

What's Brewing

Elephant owners upset over festivals sans festivity

Elephant owners upset over festivals sans festivity

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

 