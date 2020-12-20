Pulse Polio drive on January 17

The Pulse Polio programme for administering oral polio vaccine to below five-year-old kids will be held in Udupi district on January 17, said Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

Speaking at a meeting, he said no polio cases were reported in Karnataka since 2007 and in India since 2011. However, the polio cases are reported in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials to ensure that children of migrant labourers engaged in construction works are not devoid of the vaccine. All Covid-19 guidelines should be adhered to.

A total of 686 booths will be opened to administer the drops. Anganwadi workers and Asha workers should be utilised to administer the polio drops. There is a need to give publicity to the Pulse Polio programme, he added.