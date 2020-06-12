Pushcart vendor commits suicide

A 63-year-old pushcart vendor committed suicide by jumping into a well in Puttur on Thursday.

The vendor, identified as Vittal Naik, eked out a living by selling ‘Kababs’ in his pushcart near Padil on the outskirts of Puttur town.

Just prior to the lockdown, the vendor had suffered a cardiac arrest and had incurred hospitalisation expenses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. The lockdown had also robbed him of his livelihood, making it difficult for him to make ends meet.

Even after the lockdown was relaxed, the business was not as before. Vittal thus went into depression and committed suicide on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and son. Puttur town police had registered a case and are investigating it.