Pushcart vendor commits suicide

Pushcart vendor commits suicide

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 12 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 00:06 ist
The crowd mills around a well in Puttur where Vittal Naik’s body was found on Thursday.

A 63-year-old pushcart vendor committed suicide by jumping into a well in Puttur on Thursday.

The vendor, identified as Vittal Naik, eked out a living by selling ‘Kababs’ in his pushcart near Padil on the outskirts of Puttur town.

Just prior to the lockdown, the vendor had suffered a cardiac arrest and had incurred hospitalisation expenses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. The lockdown had also robbed him of his livelihood, making it difficult for him to make ends meet.

Even after the lockdown was relaxed, the business was not as before. Vittal thus went into depression and committed suicide on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and son. Puttur town police had registered a case and are investigating it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
pushcart vendor
commits suicide
depressed
lack of business
Mangaluru
effect of lockdown

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 