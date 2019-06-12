Rain in Malnad

Rain intensified in Malnad area in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

A huge tree uprooted and fell on the road at Arenooru disrupting the movement of vehicles on Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri stretch for one and a half hours.

Intermittent rain continued to lash Sringeri, Koppa, N R Pura, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru areas.

The rain has brought relief from the scorching heat. In the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday) Kerekatte received 70 mm rain followed by Sringeri—22 mm, Kottigehara —12 mm, Haripura—11.4 mm.

Trees were uprooted on several locations in Koove near Kottigehara. A tree fell on a road at Balooru. Several electricity poles have been damaged at Banakal, B Hosahalli and surrounding villages.

Villager Chandran D’Souza said, “The power supply has been affected in Koove for the last four days.”

Asbestos sheets of several shops have been damaged in gusty winds in Kottigehara. Kottigehara has received 70 mm rain on Wednesday. The dense fog in Kottigehara, Banakal and Balooru affected the motorists.

The rain in the last two days has revived dried rivers Hemavathi, Japavathi, Chikkalla, Sunnadahalli and other water bodies.