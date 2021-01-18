Raitha Sangha demands support price for coffee

The Karnataka government in its budget should announce a minimum support price for coffee, on the model of Kerala, said Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene members.

Speaking at the meeting held at Srimangala Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society, Raitha Sangha district unit president Kadyamada Manu Somaiah said that the Kerala government has announced a minimum support price for coffee to support the growers.

Warning of protest

If the state government fails to announce the same in Karnataka, then the members will stage a protest, he added.

A support price of Rs 90 per kg has been fixed for coffee in Kerala. Though coffee is cultivated on a large scale in Karnataka, the government has not announced anything for the growers, he said.

Grower Thitheera Mandanna said that there is a need to fight for the cause of the farmers.

The members alleged that there is a delay in the distribution of compensation for those who have lost their cattle in elephant and tiger attacks.