Rajakaluve to be rejuvenated to check artificial floods in M'luru

Major rajakaluves (stormwater drains), which had triggered massive floods in Mangaluru in 2018, is being rejuvenated by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), at a total cost of Rs 65 crore.

The rainwater from rajakaluve drains into the sea. On May 29, 2018, rain wreaked havoc in Mangaluru, with major stormwater drains triggering artificial floods in major parts of the city.

As main roads had transformed into swimming pools, boats were pressed into service to ferry people from low-lying areas to safety.

The low-lying areas in Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Jeppinamogaru, Kodialbail and Kodialguthu areas witnessed artificial floods during the monsoon.

Now, MCC has chalked out plans to remove silt from rajakaluves and also construct retaining walls, to check artificial flooding.

To rejuvenate rajakaluves, suggestions from experts of NITK Surathkal were also sought.

"MCC has sought a comprehensive report from experts on avoiding artificial floods," MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said.

The funds released by the minor irrigation department will be used for the development of eight major rajakaluves before the onset of the monsoon. A work order was issued for conducting a scientific survey of rajakaluves, he said.

A detailed project report will be prepared for the upgrading of rajakaluves. Steps will be taken to develop them after getting approval from the government, he added.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said, "Citizens had faced many inconveniences for past two years due to the artificial floods. To find a permanent solution, the government had sanctioned Rs 65 crore."