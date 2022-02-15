Rajakaluve to be rejuvenated to check floods

Rajakaluve to be rejuvenated to check artificial floods in M'luru

An amount of Rs 65 crore has been released by the govt to take up works

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 15 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 23:45 ist
Silt being removed from a rajakaluve in Mangaluru. DH file photo

Major rajakaluves (stormwater drains), which had triggered massive floods in Mangaluru in 2018, is being rejuvenated by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), at a total cost of Rs 65 crore.

The rainwater from rajakaluve drains into the sea. On May 29, 2018, rain wreaked havoc in Mangaluru, with major stormwater drains triggering artificial floods in major parts of the city.

As main roads had transformed into swimming pools, boats were pressed into service to ferry people from low-lying areas to safety. 

The low-lying areas in Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Jeppinamogaru, Kodialbail and Kodialguthu areas witnessed artificial floods during the monsoon.

Now, MCC has chalked out plans to remove silt from rajakaluves and also construct retaining walls, to check artificial flooding.

To rejuvenate rajakaluves, suggestions from experts of NITK Surathkal were also sought.

"MCC has sought a comprehensive report from experts on avoiding artificial floods," MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said.

The funds released by the minor irrigation department will be used for the development of eight major rajakaluves before the onset of the monsoon. A work order was issued for conducting a scientific survey of rajakaluves, he said.

A detailed project report will be prepared for the upgrading of rajakaluves. Steps will be taken to develop them after getting approval from the government, he added.  

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said, "Citizens had faced many inconveniences for past two years due to the artificial floods. To find a permanent solution, the government had sanctioned Rs 65 crore." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

rajakaluve
rejuvenation
Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)
artificial floods

Related videos

What's Brewing

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

 