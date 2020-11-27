Ramesh Changappa elected as Kodagu Hopcoms prez

Biddatanda Ramesh Changappa has been elected as the president of Kodagu district Hopcoms, while Mallanda Madhu Devaiah has been elected as the vice president.

S P Ponnappa, Padiyammana V Mahesh, Leela Medappa, Sathish, Machimanda D Ganapathi, H M Sudheer, Baby Poovaiah, B A Harish, Nagesh Kundalpadi, Umesh Rao Urs, Poovappa Nayak and K M Manohar were elected as the directors.

The election was held in the office of the horticulture department.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president said that various programmes will be organised through Hopcoms in the district in the coming days.

Measures will be taken to purchase the farm produce directly from farmers at a better price, he added.

Vice president Mallanda Madhu Devaiah said that it is a huge responsibility and he will strive for the betterment of Hopcoms.