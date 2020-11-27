Ramesh Changappa elected as Kodagu Hopcoms president

Ramesh Changappa elected as Kodagu Hopcoms prez

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 27 2020, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 23:46 ist
Biddatanda Ramesh Changappa and Mallanda Madhu Devaiah were elected as the president and vice president of Kodagu district Hopcoms in Madikeri.

Biddatanda Ramesh Changappa has been elected as the president of Kodagu district Hopcoms, while Mallanda Madhu Devaiah has been elected as the vice president.

S P Ponnappa, Padiyammana V Mahesh, Leela Medappa, Sathish, Machimanda D Ganapathi, H M Sudheer, Baby Poovaiah, B A Harish, Nagesh Kundalpadi, Umesh Rao Urs, Poovappa Nayak and K M Manohar were elected as the directors.

The election was held in the office of the horticulture department.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president said that various programmes will be organised through Hopcoms in the district in the coming days.

Measures will be taken to purchase the farm produce directly from farmers at a better price, he added.

Vice president Mallanda Madhu Devaiah said that it is a huge responsibility and he will strive for the betterment of Hopcoms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Biddatanda Ramesh Changappa
Kodagu district Hopcoms
Mallanda Madhu Devaiah
elected

What's Brewing

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 