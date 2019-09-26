Regulations ineffective in curbing illegal homestays

Many homestays in the district have been paying no heed to the guidelines regulating homestays.

Inmates more than the prescribed limit are allowed to stay in homestays and alcohol parties are held unabated.

According to a survey conducted by a private organisation, there are more than 600 homestays in the district. But, only 235 homestays are registered and the remaining ones are illegal. The coffee land is a haven for tourism and visitors who come to the district during weekends opt for homestays.

According to the guidelines, a homestay should have five rooms and guests should not exceed more than 20 people. But some homestay owners have flouted the rules by having more rooms, resembling dormitories, in order to accommodate more people.

There are also complaints from the public that the homestays are not managing their solid waste.

Tourism department Assistant Director Raju said the 2015-20 homestay policy is in place and it will lapse by June 2020. It has been decided to make the rules more stringent in order to prevent illegal activities.

Sridev Hulikere from Wild Cat C organisation says there is a need to implement strict regulations for the homestays. The owners of homestay should be residing in the place for a minimum period of 15 years. The building should be strong and only three people (2+1) should be staying in a room. The number of rooms in a homestay should not exceed more than five.

“Serving of alcoholic drinks in the homestays should be strictly avoided. Disciplinary action should be initiated against those who violate the rules,” he urged.

DCs directed to keep watch, says minister

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said that more homestays were located in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

“It has come to my notice that the homestay guidelines are not being followed. The deputy commissioners in the respective districts were asked to keep a watch on the homestays,” he said.

The minister said the existing policy for homestays will be revised to ensure its effective implementation.