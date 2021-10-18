Rehabilitation still a mirage for residents of Malethirike Betta

Several people had lost their houses at Malethirike Betta in Virajpet in the natural calamities that hit the region in 2019. Even after two years, the district administration has not taken any steps to construct houses for them, alleged Kodagu Rakshana Vedike president Pavan Pemmaiah.

He warned of holding a protest if the authorities fail to take steps to provide housing facilities.

It was decided to shift 66 families affected by rain in Virajpet Town Panchayat, before the monsoon and construct a total of 231 houses for the affected people, he said.

As the government land was unavailable, a proposal was submitted to purchase 7.8 acres of land at Ambatti village. However, no steps have been taken to purchase the land, he added.

The natural calamity victims are in distress, he said and urged the district administration to construct houses for all the rain hit families.

"If the authorities continue to show a lethargic attitude, then a day-long protest will be staged in front of the Town Panchayat with the support of the citizens," stated the organisation's Virajpet and Ponnampet taluk unit office-bearers Tammanda Dyani Nanaiah and Appanderanda Yashvanth Kalappa.

There is fear at Malethirike Betta during every monsoon. Cracks had developed on the hilly ranges last year. The residents are in distress.

Geologists who inspected the site had directed the authorities to shift the families residing in the Betta.

The previous district in-charge minister had visited the Betta and inspected it and had promised a rehabilitation facility. But, the promise has not been fulfilled, alleged the local residents.