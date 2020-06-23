Research station takes up mechanised paddy cultivation on 200 acres

Brahmavar Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station has been helping farmers to take up mechanised paddy cultivation on 200 acres of farmland in the last one year. The farmers who were facing a shortage of labourers have benefited from the research station's move.

The station has been preparing 'Chape Neji', a novel method to cultivate paddy seedlings following mat system. In this system, the seedbed is prepared using good quality of soil with proper cohesion of soil and manure. Later, it is distributed among the registered farmers. After tilling the land, the seedlings are transplanted on the paddy fields.

Scientist Dr M Shankar said, "Seedlings of MO-4, Panchamuki, short term variety Jyothi has been prepared which will be sufficient for 200 acres. Already, transplantation has been taken up at Kota Giliyar."

The research station has fixed fee for all the farming activities including for the preparation of Chape Neji, use of tiller and transplanter. Mechanised farming helps to increase the yield by 10% to 15%.

He said those who wish to benefit from mechanised farming will have to register with the station either in March or April. Krishi Vigyan Kendra will conduct soil testing before taking up farming.

The officials said farmers not only cultivate paddy but also get paddy seeds certified through Karnataka State Seeds Corporation and sell it through departments to fetch income.