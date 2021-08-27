Respect language of every community, says MLA

Every language has its own history and cultural significance. Therefore, every language should be treated with respect, opined Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the decennial celebrations of Karnataka Arebhashe Culture and Literature Academy, held at Kodagu Gowda Samaja, in Madikeri on Friday.

Arebhashe speaking people are concentrated in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts, he added.

Bopaiah said that Arebhashe and Kodava academies will get their own offices which are being constructed at Samskritika Bhavana in Madikeri.

Efforts to establish Arebhase Academy were first made by the BJP-led state government in 2008. Later, the academy officially came into being during the chief ministerial tenure of D V Sadananda Gowda in 2011, he said.

Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport Minister S Angara said that the emotion behind all the languages is the same. There is no use in criticizing each others' languages.

Instead of getting identifying oneself with a particular caste, one should associate with the language and achievement. People should ignore petty political games, he added.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan felt there is a need to preserve the language and culture of smaller communities.

He also lauded the works done by the Arebhashe Academy.

Arebhashe Culture and Literature Academy chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said that efforts are on to obtain ISI code for Arebhase. The academy has been organising various programmes including workshops.

Indian Women's Hockey team assistant coach Ankitha Suresh was felicitated on the occasion.

MLC Sunil Subramani M P, Arebhashe Academy former chairman Kolyada Girish, Kodagu Gowda Samaja federation president Surthale R Somanna, Academy members Baithadka Janaki Bellyappa, Smitha Amrith Raj, Dhananjay Agolikaje, Dr Koodakandi Dayanand and academy registrar Chinnaswamy were present.

A documentary directed by H R Anil was released on the occasion.

Musical instruments were provided to the beneficiaries.

The official website of Arebhashe was also launched on the occasion.