Rotary hands over 25 homes to flood-affected families

Habitat for Humanity India, a non-government organisation and Rotary International District 3181 handed over newly constructed homes to 25 flood-affected families in Kodagu on Tuesday.

The houses were financed by the Rotary Clubs in India through the efforts of R I District 3181 and implemented by Habitat for Humanity India, the NGO.

During a programme held in Ashraya colony in Iggodlu village of Somwarpet on Tuesday, Rotary International former president Kalyan Bannerjee, R I District 3181 governor C Bhaskar, trustee P Rohinath, former RI district governor Krishna Shetty, Rotary International Project chairman Dr K Ravi Appaji, and Habitat for Humanity India managing director Rajan Samuel handed over the keys to the families.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary International former president Kalyan Bannerjee said that in the second phase, 25 more beneficiaries will be provided with the funds collected from the donors, to build houses.

“The 25 houses have been built in the first phase and are in one BHK model. Power and water connection has been provided to the houses. Modern technology was used to build houses is a faster way. The victims may add more rooms if needed.”

Habitat for Humanity India managing director Rajan Samuel said, “At Habitat for Humanity India, we strongly believe that restoring homes of those affected is extremely important to bring normalcy, hope and confidence in their lives.”

Hundreds of families lost their homes because of the natural calamity in Kodagu last year. As a part of its Disaster Risk Reduction and Response programme, Habitat India had distributed humanitarian aid kits to 129 flood-affected families, he added.

The work on the houses began on March 28. About Rs 5 lakh is being spent on every house and a total of Rs 1.26 crore is utilised by the Rotary organisation for all the 25 houses.

The organisations had identified natural calamity victims whose names have not been included in the list prepared by the district administration and these victims lived in vulnerable areas.

One of the beneficiaries, Chandru from Iggodlu, said that his house was totally damaged during the natural calamity last year.

The district administration had omitted his name from the list of the beneficiaries. Life had become challenging without a proper house and the Rotary came to his rescue, he added.

Saramma, another beneficiary from Iggodlu, said that now she has got a shelter she will carry on with daily waged work to make her living.