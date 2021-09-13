Rotary Misty Hills to felicitate teachers

Rotary Misty Hills, Madikeri, will organise the Rotary Nation Building award function in Rotary Hall, Madikeri, at 7 pm on September 14.

Teachers will be felicitated during the programme.

Prafulla Devaraj, Sarojini and Rosy from Madikeri, Anitha Chokira from Kadagadalu and Doddanna Baramelu from Peraje will be honoured.

Kunti Bopaiah will confer the award.

Rotary deputy governor Anil H T, zonal secretary H S Vasanth Kumar, office bearer Jagadish Senani and Misty Hills secretary P R Rajesh will take part, said Misty Hills president Anitha Poovaiah.