Rumour on crediting money: BEO writes to schools

Following the rumour that the bank accounts of girl students will be credited with an amount of Rs 2 lakh under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme of the Central government, BEO N K Shivaraj has sent a letter to all the schools in the taluk asking not to be carried away by such rumours.

DH had carried a report on Friday stating that girls thronged post offices to post documents to the government to avail the benefit.

The letter states, “The information of government crediting Rs 2 lakh to the account of girl children is fake. The department has not sent any official confirmation on the same. The students should not pay heed to such rumours. All the head teachers in the school should bring the issue to the notice of the parents.”