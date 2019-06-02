Sanitary napkin unit at SDM College

The SDM Vidyarthi Sahakari Sangha and the SDM College of Engineering and Technology jointly started the Raksha sanitary napkin production unit.

Shraddha Amith, daughter of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade, inaugurated the unit.

SDM Engineering College Principal Dr Ashok Kumar said, “Normally, napkins are not biodegradable. They have polymer content in it. Many a time, people face skin allergy after using sanitary napkins. The napkins produced at the College are biodegradable. They are made using pulp, gel, and moisture resistant items. It is user-friendly and absorbs moisture content.”

A napkin vending machine to purchase napkins will be installed shortly, said Dr Ashok Kumar.