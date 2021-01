The process of handing over Made Maheshwara Educational Institution to Adichunchanagiri Education Trust and foundation for Adichunchanagiri branch Mutt will be laid at 8.30 am on February 4 at Madenadu.

Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt head Nirmalanandanatha Swami will take part in the programme. Education Trust secretary Someshwaranatha Swami and others will take part.