Shopkeepers violate guidelines, licences withdrawn

Following complaints against shops and establishments defying the weekend curfew, officials from the health and revenue department of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) conducted an inspection drive and withdrew two trade licences for violating guidelines on Saturday.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that a total of 43 cases of violation were found during the inspection drive. Violators were warned and a total fine of Rs 12,000 was collected.

Two trade licences were withdrawn by the officials.

According to the guidelines, no commercial establishments apart from essential and emergency services were allowed to be open during the weekend.

In Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction (barring city commissionerate limits), police booked 108 cases pertaining to violation of wearing a mask and 10 vehicles were seized for violating the weekend curfew guidelines, sources told DH.

City police booked 517 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act and 369 cases for violating mask rules. While 110 vehicles were detained, they were later released after owners paid a fine to the police.