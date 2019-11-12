SI, constable suspended

Superintendent of Police Nisha James has suspended a sub inspector and a police constable attached to Udupi town police station on the charges of dereliction of duty.

SI Ananathapadmanabha and Police Constable Jeevan Kumar were charged that they had failed to inform the superiors about an incident and appropriate FIR was not filed in the case.

On November 2, a group of friends hailing from various communities had visited Bhujanga Park in Udupi and were chatting when a group of men attacked them all of a sudden. The victims were manhandled and physically assaulted and were photographed by Sunil Poojary, Rakesh Suvarna and others.

The same group on November 4, circulated the pictures of victims Ashish and Shivani in social media groups after downloading it from their respective Facebook accounts. A case was filed in Udupi Town Police Station and also a counter case was filed by one Krishananda on the same day.

The departmental inquiry found negligence on the part of the cops in discharging their duties. The action is not politically motivated and is only a disciplinary measure, Nisha added.

Meanwhile, MLA Raghupathi Bhat has strongly condemned the SP’s action and urged the SP to revoke the suspension order.

He said, “I will hold talks with the home minister, who also happens to be district in-charge minister. SI Ananathapadmanabha is a sincere officer who discharged his duty efficiently. There is no truth on the charges levelled against him.”