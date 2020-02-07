Siddaramaiah is 'power-hungry', alleges Shettar

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar took a dig at Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleging that the latter’s ‘greed’ is not letting Congress choose a Leader of Opposition and KPCC president.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kalkere in Ajjampura on Friday, Shettar said that Siddaramaiah has the tendency to occupy the place where there is power. “The same desire made him quit JD(S) and join Congress. Now, he is trying to sideline veteran Congress leaders”, he added.

Shettar pointed out that there was no coordination between Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy and H D Deve Gowda when they were in the same party.

The minister justified the move of the government in providing a chance to the MLAs who have been instrumental in forming BJP government in the state.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured another round of cabinet expansion in June or July where veteran BJP leaders will be inducted in to the cabinet”, Shettar said. He reiterated that it is the prerogative of the CM to decide the ministerial berths to the newly inducted ministers.

He expressed confidence in implementing the decision passed by the cabinet to give preference to local people and Kannadigas, in industries.

Police have initiated action in connection with the case of criticising PM Modi through children, in a school in Bidar, Shettar added.