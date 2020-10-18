Simple start to Mangaluru Dasara

Mangaluru Dasara was inaugurated on a simple and traditional note with the consecration of the idol of Goddess Sharada at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, on Saturday.

Covid warrior and NRI forum former vice president Arathi Krishna inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp to mark the Navaratri Utsav along with Mangaluru Dasara.

The idol of Goddess Sharada was taken out in a procession in Kudroli Temple premises, amid the beating of drums, and consecrated at Shree Gokarnanatha Kalyana Mantapa at the temple. A team of Huli Vesha members gave a token performance at the temple.

Along with the idol of Sharada, the idols of Navadurga—Adishakthi, Shailaputhri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghata, Kooshmanda, Siddidathri, Mahagowri, Mahakali, Kathyayini, Skanda Matha and Ganesha were also installed.

The rituals began with guruprarthana, followed by kalasa prathishtapana.

Arathi Krishna, addressing the gathering, said, “I have been visiting Kudroli temple for the past many years. This year I got an opportunity to flag off the Mangaluru Dasara. The temple management has taken utmost care to observe Mangaluru Dasara with the tagline ‘Namma Dasara Namma Surakshe.’ Let the Goddess ward off all the difficulties in the society and usher in prosperity.”

The temple management has laid down certain guidelines for the devotees to follow for their safety while visiting the temple. The guidelines made it mandatory for devotees to wear masks while entering the temple.

Every devotee will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance. Volunteers have been appointed to ensure social distancing. Selfies inside the temple and the hall have been banned.

Devotees have also been advised to desist from touching the idols of Navadurgas and other deities. All cultural programmes will be relayed live on local cable TV.

Other temples

Navaratri festival was also observed at Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Mangaladevi temple, Mariyamma Temple, Boloor, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Sri Bhagavathi temple at Sasihithlu and other places.

The Navaratri puja rituals at Mangaladevi are relayed live on Facebook, for the people to watch while sitting at home, said the temple management committee.

No Nadahabba in Puttur

Covid-19 has cast its shadow on the Nadahabba Dasara started by Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth 89 years ago, at Puttur. The Nadahabba committee has decided not to observe the festivity.

The Nadahabba Dasara was observed at Nataraja Vedike in front of Puttur Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple since decades ago, according to the wishes of Karanth.

Initially, nine-day Nadahabba was held in the premises of Nellikatte Government School.