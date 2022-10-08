Social activist Bajilakeri arrested for creating ruckus

Social activist Sunil Bajilakeri arrested for creating ruckus in Mangaluru

Bajilakeri allegedly posted a morphed picture of a pregnant woman with the head of Cheetah

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 08 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police arrested a social activist Sunil Bajilakeri on the charges of creating a ruckus and preventing the police personnel from performing their duties.

The incident occured on Friday evening when a team of police personnel went to Sunil Bajilakeri to hand over a notice after a complaint had been filed against him for posting a morphed picture of a pregnant woman with the head of Cheetah brought from Namibia on Factbook. The caption of the photo reads, when the baby showers will be conducted for the pregnant Cheetah.

The notice asked Sunil Bajilakeri to appear for inquiry when called for. However, instead of accepting the notice, he allegedly tore it. A case in this regard was registered at Urwa station.

 

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Police

