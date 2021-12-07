Society mulls over setting up a hi-tech health centre

For the benefit of the public and members of Kaigarikodyamigala Mathu Vrithiniratara Vividdoddesha Sahaka Sangha, the society is mulling about setting up a hi-tech health centre on its land at BM Road, said society president T R Sharavana Kumar.

He was speaking during the annual meeting of the society.

The society has 20 cents of land adjacent to the national highway and it has purchased an old hospital building for Rs 2.05 crore. It is now mulling over setting up a health centre, he said.

The society has posted Rs 75.44 lakh net profit during 2020-21. The members will be given dividends of 14.5% of the profit. The society has disbursed Rs 42.70 crore in loans, he added.