Speeding car hits man

A man standing on the roadside, talking to his friends, was hit by a car in Appashettalli village. The car was being driven in a rash manner.

Dayan Gowda of Appashettalli village was injured when the car struck him. Dhanaraj, the accused, who caused the accident, left the car and fled the spot.

Dayan Gowda was admitted to Shanivarasanthe community health centre.

A C Ashok, the father of the injured, has submitted a complaint.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station. The car has been seized.