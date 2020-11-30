Speeding car hits man

Speeding car hits man

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Nov 30 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 23:17 ist
The car which hit a person in Appashettalli village.

A man standing on the roadside, talking to his friends, was hit by a car in Appashettalli village. The car was being driven in a rash manner.

Dayan Gowda of Appashettalli village was injured when the car struck him. Dhanaraj, the accused, who caused the accident, left the car and fled the spot.

Dayan Gowda was admitted to Shanivarasanthe community health centre.

A C Ashok, the father of the injured, has submitted a complaint.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station. The car has been seized.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

car hit man
rash driving
man injured
Appashettalli village

What's Brewing

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

 