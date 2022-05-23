Spike in dengue cases in Mudur, Jadkal

Mudur and Jadkal villages in Kollur Gram Panchayat limits have reported a spike in dengue cases in Udupi district. Of the total 152 cases reported in the district, the contribution of these two villages is high.

The district administration is on high alert and is implementing precautionary measures to check the outbreak of dengue cases.

Dr Prashant Bhat, district Malaria and Dengue Control officer, told DH that 152 dengue cases were reported in the district, of which, Mudur reported 105 cases and Jadkal reported seven cases.

With the spike in cases, larva survey, fever survey and source reduction activities have been carried out twice in more than 1,000 houses across two villages. Four fever clinics have been set up and 13 teams are working in the affected area to conduct active surveillance and meetings with the Gram Panchayat.

The Rubber Board, horticulture and agriculture departments, have been asked to raise awareness among people about stagnant freshwater giving room to the breeding of mosquitoes. Awareness is also created in schools. Students have been trained in larva reduction activities.

A dedicated 60-bed ward has been set up at the government hospital in Kundapura for the treatment of dengue patients and two ambulances from the department are stationed at the PHC for shifting the patients to the hospital. All the symptomatic patients are monitored for their platelet levels.

Additional doctors have been deputed from KMC, Manipal, along with personnel from neighbouring PHCs to treat the patients. The district in-charge minister, MLA, DC, ZP CEO, DHO and other department heads visited the site to assess the situation and to continue monitoring.

Dr Bhat said that video clippings of messages from religious leaders, urging people to take precautionary measures, are being circulated on local social media to create awareness.

Awareness is being spread in churches during the weekly mass to clear stagnant fresh water. Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of platelets. Members of various organisations are engaged in donating blood on a daily basis, he added.

He said to combat the spread of dengue, the education department has declared 10 days holiday for schools in Jadkal GP limits in Byndoor taluk till May 28.

Ten teams of health workers are conducting surveys within Jadkal GP limits. According to the survey report, the parasite source index is decreasing, while it is expected to reduce the spread of dengue, said Dr Bhat.