Spl package sought for priests, purohits, astrologers

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • May 24 2021, 23:53 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:33 ist

The lockdown has inconvenienced purohits, priests and astrologers from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. The state government should announce a special package for them, said Akhila Karnataka Veerashaiva Purohitha Mahasabha Kodagu district director Somashekar Shastri.

The priests and purohits are finding it difficult to eke out a living without any religious ceremonies. The government should come to their rescue, he said.

