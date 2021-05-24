Spl package sought for priests, purohits, astrologers

The lockdown has inconvenienced purohits, priests and astrologers from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. The state government should announce a special package for them, said Akhila Karnataka Veerashaiva Purohitha Mahasabha Kodagu district director Somashekar Shastri.

The priests and purohits are finding it difficult to eke out a living without any religious ceremonies. The government should come to their rescue, he said.