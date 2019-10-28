Strange noises from beneath ground: People panic

Panic struck the people of Ayyangeri and Bhagamandala villages as they heard strange sounds from beneath the ground on late Saturday night.
The strange noise made people flee out of their houses.
Bhagamandala had received heavy rain on Saturday. During the night, the strange noises were heard for about five minutes, according to the villagers.
Officials have said that there is no need to panic as the sound occurred due to the flow of groundwater.
