Students grow vegetables, enrich their knowledge & diet

The students of Bharat High School (Aided) in Ullal are not only learning farming but have successfully created an ‘Akshara Kaidota’ on the terrace of the school by cultivating vegetables.

They are cultivating 12 varieties of vegetables which are in turn used in the preparation of mid-day meals, again served to the children. The terrace gardening was started under the guidance of progressive farmer and old student of the school, Vijay from Ullal. Long yard beans, ‘Harive’ (amaranth leaves), radish, Malabar spinach, brinjal, ridge gourd, ivy gourd, tomato, bottle gourd and others are cultivated. They have also cultivated banana.

“The school had raised a kitchen garden on its premises a year ago. But due to the infestation of worms, all the plants perished. Now, under the guidance of Vijay, we are cultivating vegetables on the terrace, Headmistress Vinaya Kumari Y said.

Kumari said, “The vegetables are cultivated in thermocol boxes. Students nurture and water the plants daily. Further, they also apply manure to the plants.”

She said, “The students also maintain cleanliness on the terrace. In addition, they harvest the crop and also create a market for the additional produce. There is a demand for the vegetable cultivated by us, ” she added.

Physical Education Teacher Preetham Kumar said, “Some investments were needed during the initial stages. SDMC also extended help.”

Before embarking on terrace gardening, permission was sought from parents. “In fact, the farming activities have been instrumental in disciplining naughty students.”

Sharing their experience, the students said that farming exposed them to the hardships faced by farmers.

“We want to cultivate vegetables at home as well. The farming activities along with academic activities have enriched our knowledge,” the students declared.