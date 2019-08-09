'Sufficient funds available for flood relief works'

The flood relief works are being carried out in a war footing manner and state government has released Rs 100 crore on Thursday. The Central government had released Rs 128 crore, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said on Friday.

He told mediapersons that there was sufficient funds in the accounts of deputy commissioners of all the districts.

“Two BSNL personnel in Kodagu have been suspended for failing to supply diesel to the generators of BSNL towers. The officials should ensure that all the BSNL towers were functioning in Dakshina Kannada.”

He said roads were damaged in Dakshina Kannada due to floods. Even national highways were damaged. There is a need to assess the damage at the taluk-level after the rain. A detailed report should be submitted to the government, which in turn will help to

take up permanent restoration works on roads and bridges.

He said officials should work on humanitarian basis during the natural calamity. “Unexpected heavy rain has lashed the district in the month of August. The flood in North Karnataka was due to the release of water from dams. The officials and elected representatives should work in coordination.”

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel urged the forest officials to fell trees that posed danger. Separate arrangements should be made for men and women at relief centres.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said that the district administration had made preparations to tackle flood.

Fourteen boats and 20 tree cutting machines have been purchased. Nodal officers have been deployed in flood-prone areas. There is Rs 16 crore in the account of DC and a sum of Rs 5 crore has been released, he added.