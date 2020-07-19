Sunday coronavirus lockdown brings Dakshina Kannada to a standstill

The lockdown imposed by the government on Sunday, as a step to enforce social distancing and check the spread of Covid-19, received good response in Dakshina Kannada.

The lockdown with relaxation was imposed in the district from July 15 till July 22. The lockdown on Sunday had no relaxation except for the sale of milk.

All business outlets, except for those providing essential goods and services such as milk parlours, hospitals, medical shops and petrol bunks, did not open their shutters in the morning. Milk parlours remained open only for a few hours.

People were found buying milk at the corners of their residential areas in the morning.

To ensure strict enforcement of lockdown, the police had made elaborate arrangements. It deployed personnel at crucial places such as markets and main junctions where huge crowds gather on normal days during relaxation.

Police personnel on duty were found stopping private vehicles on roads and sending owners back to their houses if they were found loitering without any reason.



While roads at Hampankatta, M G Road, PVS Circle, Ambedkar Circle, National Highways 75 and 66 wore a deserted look, only police, health personnel and civic workers could be spotted.

Hospitals, laboratories, ambulance services and pharmacies remained open as per directives of the district administration.