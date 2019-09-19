‘Swacchameva Jayathe’ flagged off

Swacchameva Jayathe, a drama on wheels, directed towards creating awareness on cleanliness, was flagged off on the premises of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat building in Mangaluru on Tuesday, as a part of Swacch Bharat Mission.

Zilla Panchayat vice president Kasturi Panja flagged off the rally and said that the open vehicle will stage acts themed on the importance of cleanliness, ill-effects of pollution and the relevant steps to be taken by the members of the public. The ‘Grameena Kala Jatha’ will cover 10 gram panchayats every day, in every taluk of the district. The rally is conducted by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department.

“Skits, films, documentaries, public service advertisements and short films related to health and sanitation will be screened in the vehicle. The artistes will also perform street plays as a part of the rally,” she added.

In Mangaluru taluk, the ‘Grameena Kala Jatha’ will visit Belma, Talapady, Ganjimatha and nearby gram panchayats. In Bantwal, the rally will be held in Baltila, Punacha, Pilatabettu and the surrounding gram panchayats.

In Puttur, the rally will visit Kabaka, Panake, Mardhala and other seven gram panchayats in the neighbourhood. In Sullia, the rally will visit Sampaje, Karantodu and other gram panchayats. In Belthangady, the rally will be held in Dharmasthala, Mundaje, Hosangady and other gram panchayats.

Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Dr R Selvamani and others were present.