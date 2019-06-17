‘Swacchata Abhiyan by volunteers is Karmayoga’

The 28th shramadan under the fifth phase of Swacchata Abhiyan, Ramakrishna Mission, was conducted in Boloor area.

It was jointly flagged off by Brahmacharini Mangalamrita Chaitanya and Chartered Accountant Ramanatha Nayak in front of Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt on Sunday.

Managalamrita Chaitanya said, “Unless the interior of a person is pure and clean, we cannot expect the exterior surroundings to be clean. Hence, awareness has to be created among public. This abhiyan by volunteers is nothing less than Karmayoga. It is a matter of pride to see many youth and volunteers dedicating their valuable time despite other pressing engagements, for such selfless initiatives.“

About 10 blackspots where public used to litter were identified on the road from Boloor Amritanandamayi Mutt towards Bokkapatna and were cleaned.

About eight teams were formed from the assembled volunteers. Along with household garbage, heaps of sand and stones, plastic bags were removed and cleaned. About three tippers loads of garbage were cleared and pots with flower plants were placed in the spots to prevent the people from littering again. Team of Swacchata volunteers will keep a watch on the spots day and night and prevent people from littering again.

Volunteers also visited houses during the door-to-door campaign in Boloor area and urged residents to keep their areas clean.

Ramakrishna Mission Mangalore in association with Zilla Panchayat of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi organised cleanliness drives in nearly 75 villages.

Awareness programmes on cleanliness were conducted, a press release stated.