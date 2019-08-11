SWR cancels trains to B'luru till Aug 23

The SWR has cancelled services of the following trains to Bengaluru till August 23 in the wake of 30 landslides.

Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express train (6511/16513), Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express train 16518/16524), Karwar to Yesvantpur express train (16516), Yesvantpur to Mangaluru express train (16575), Yesvantpur to Mangaluru express train (16585), Mangaluru to Yesvantpur express train (16586), Mangaluru to Yesvantpur express train (16576), Yesvantpur to Karwar express train (16515), Bengaluru to Karwar express train (16517/16523), Karwar to Bengaluru train (16512/16514).

Flight diverted

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, scheduled to land at Mangalore International Airport at 5.30 pm was diverted to Kannur International Airport. Once the weather condition improved the flight returned to Mangalore International Airport at around 8 pm and returned to Abhu Dabi at 8.40 pm.