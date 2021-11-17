Take measures to provide houses for civic workers: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha issued directions to the officials of various departments to provide housing to civic workers under Griha Bhagya Yojane, to conduct skill development training for the children of civic workers and to conduct health check-up camps.

Speaking during the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at his office on Wednesday, he said that the civic workers working in the local bodies should be provided with all benefits made available to them by the government.

Dr Sateesha sought information on the amount of land available for crematoriums in the district. He asked the official concerned to furnish a report on the same.

Labour department officials should ensure the provision of ESI and PF facilities for outsourced contractual civil workers, he added.

Committee member Rangaswamy said that there are no records for the land where the civic workers are staying. RTCs should be provided to such lands.

Also, equal wages should be paid to the civic workers working under the contractual system, at par with permanent workers, he added.

Committee member Lokesh drew the attention of the meeting towards various issues faced by the civic workers.

Member Palani Prakash urged the district administration to provide sites to civic workers in Balugodu village in Virajpet taluk.

“Compensation should be provided to the family members of those civic workers who have died due to Covid-19,” he said and added that SC/ST grievance meetings should be conducted in the police stations.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra assured everyone that measures will be taken to conduct the meetings in every police station.

Committee member Muttappa alleged that the work on the Ambedkar Bhavana in Somwarpet taluk centre is incomplete.

Measures should be taken to complete the Bhavana, he said.

Social welfare department deputy director Shekhar, Taluk Panchayat executive officer Appanna, CMC commissioner Ramdas, Urban Development Cell assistant executive engineer Nataraju, district labour officer Anil Bagati and fisheries department senior assistant director K T Darshana were present.