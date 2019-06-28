Take strict action against cattle thieves: VHP, Dal

Vishwa Hindu Parishath (VHP) and Bajarang Dal organised a protest rally demanding stringent action against the cattle traffickers at Byndoor on Friday.

The members of the pro-Hindu outfits also submitted a memorandum to the Tahsildar demanding immediate arrest of the traffickers.

Protesters alleged that the failure of police in tackling cattle thefts had led to a rise in the theft of the cattles.

Bajarang Dal Byndoor unit President Sridhar Bijur said that cattle traffickers had stolen the cattle of Daru Gaudthi and Parvathi of Yelajith village on June 18.

Though police had traced the stolen cows, no arrests have been made in this connection. This is a strategy by the people of particular mindset to disturb the communal harmony and peace in Byndoor region. The police should take stringent action against those who transport cattle heads without permission, he said.

Bijur said suitable compensation should be paid for those who have lost their cattle. The cattle thieves should be externed from the district.

2,000 illegal abattoirs

There is only one approved slaughterhouse in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Unfortunately, there are over 2,000 illegal abattoirs in undivided DK where cows are slaughtered. Even after knowing the whereabouts of the cattle thieves, the police have failed to act, he alleged.

There is a large grazing land in Byndoor. The Gomala land should be given to the farmers to graze the cattle, they urged Tahsildar. If grazing land is given to the dairy farmers, it would immensely help them in feeding their cattle, they added.

VHP District Secretary Pramod Shetty Mandarthi demanded the closure of all the illegal abattoirs in the district.

Zilla panchayat members Babu Shetty and Suresh Batwady took part in the rally.