Taluk-level poets' meet held

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president B S Lokesh Sagar said that writers have to realise their capability of guiding society.

He spoke after inaugurating the taluk poets' meet in Beluru Mutt premises, organised by Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

"The district has inspired many poets. The language of poets' appeals to all. Those who want to become poets should understand others emotions. Peace will prevail in society if the number of writers and intellectuals increases. One has to follow good writers as their role models," he added.

Presiding over the poets' meet, K P Sudarshan felt there is a need to encourage the budding talents.

Literature is important for the development of our minds, he said.

Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat president H J Javara presided over the stage function.

Ashwini Srikanth, N K Maladevi, H S Rajesh, Susheela Hanagal, Deepika Sudarshan, C P Vishwas, Sharmila Ramesh, Gayatri, Anitha Shubhakar, Jala Kalappa, K M Thimaiah, Jalaja Shekhar, Rachu Shyam, Puttanna Acharya and N L Vijaya recited their poems on the occasion.