Target to plant 1 lakh saplings in Kodagu

World Environment Day will be observed on June 11 in Madikeri. As many as 1 lakh saplings will be planted on the day in the district.

Chairing a meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner P Shivaraju said that there is a need to create awareness programmes.

The Department of Public Instruction and PU department should organise essay and painting competitions for students. he added.

District Legal Services Authority member Secretary Noorunnisa said there is a need to give priority for preserving lakes.

DCF Mariya Christaraju said that the Forest Department will supply 1 lakh saplings.

Cauvery Nadi Swacchata Andolana convener Chandramohan said there is a need to plant more saplings on the banks of the river.