Teacher couple create unique records

A teacher couple, Akshata Kudla and Chetan B Koppa, have emerged as role models to their students with ‘Exclusive World Records’.

Akshata, who teaches Kannada in Gonzaga School, created a record by mimicking as many as 40 different sounds within a minute. She even mimicked a dog, baby and drums, in quick succession before reporters at the Patrika Bhavan.

Chetan, who is the in-charge headmaster of the Government Primary School at Ulaibettu, broke a record in the name of Chanadan Suresh, and created the biggest ever paper art on Mahatma Gandhi – a 10x11-foot portrait – on the campus of the Padua College.

It was an online contest, informed Akshata. There were 800 participants and 18 were shortlisted for the finals.

The variety of sounds in her repertoire had swept the jury off their feet, she informed with a smile. “I had mentally mapped all the sounds for the mimicry. It was indeed a great moment to mimic in front of my guru and mentor Gopadkar,” she added.

Akshata, who is the resource person for more than 950 camps for children, had won the first prize in mimicry competition at the national-level Yuva mela. She also had participated in the Alva’s Vishwa Nudisiri, Vishwa Tulu Sammelana, Mahamasthakabhisheka 2018 and other events.

Chethan has three published novels to his credit and had directed a couple of plays for children. He is also resource person for the Education Department’s ‘Guruchethana’ programme. If Chethan has set sights on creating another art, which will be five times bigger than the portrait on Gandhi, Akshata is keen on creating another record by singing solo non-stop 68 songs for 106 hours.

Akshata says her record impresses her students and motivates them to break her records. Chethan says his records will impress parents into sending their children to his government school.