Team of experts to visit garbage slid area

Dakshina Kannada (DK) MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath and Dr Y Bharath Shetty visited Mandira area where garbage from Pacchanady has slid.

The MP said; “A team of experts will visit the spot soon. Depending on the report submitted by them, permanent measures will be taken to tackle the garbage menace. I have spoken to Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil. The wastewater from the landfill has polluted wells and other water bodies in the vicinity. The previous government, former mayors and former district-in-charge ministers are responsible for the unscientific dumping yard. Owing to this mistake, residents are facing hardship,” he added.

Tonnes of garbage had slid from the landfill site, affecting surrounding areas.

Already, 24 affected families have been shifted to the Karnataka Housing Board apartments, at Baithurli-Neermarga area.

The sliding of the garbage has made the entire area reek. Victims Sri Ram Bhat and Nahesh said; “We will not come back to Mandara in Pacchanady area. The entire heap of garbage from the landfill site may collapse on us one day. We also cannot bear the revolting smell. The authorities should compensate us for the loss.”

The house of Ravindra Bhat at Mandara was completely damaged during the downpour.