Tiger kills ox in Kodagu

A tiger killed an ox in Shirangalli village near Madapura of Somwarpet taluk on Friday morning.
The ox belonged to agriculturist M C Madappa. It was tied at a distance of 200 meters from the house at 7 am on Friday morning.
A tiger came and dragged the ox, killed it and after eating a portion of the animal, made its way to the nearby forest.
Madapura DRFO Jagadish and forest personnel conducted a spot inspection. Veterinary department inspector Khan conducted an autopsy of the ox.
The DRFO said that the tiger might have come from the Pushpagiri forest or the Mandalpatti forest.
