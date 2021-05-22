Tiger kills ox in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • May 22 2021, 00:04 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 00:45 ist

A tiger killed an ox in Shirangalli village near Madapura of Somwarpet taluk on Friday morning.

The ox belonged to agriculturist M C Madappa. It was tied at a distance of 200 meters from the house at 7 am on Friday morning.

A tiger came and dragged the ox, killed it and after eating a portion of the animal, made its way to the nearby forest.

Madapura DRFO Jagadish and forest personnel conducted a spot inspection. Veterinary department inspector Khan conducted an autopsy of the ox.

The DRFO said that the tiger might have come from the Pushpagiri forest or the Mandalpatti forest.

Tiger attack
Kodagu
ox killed
Madapura

