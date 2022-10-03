'Tigers' to dance their hearts out at Pilinalike on Oct 4

To promote the traditional tiger dance 'Pilinalike Prathishtana', Mangaluru will organise 'Pilinalike-7' at Karavali Utsav Grounds in Mangaluru on October 4.

Prathishtana President Mithun Rai said that the 'Pilinalike' competition began in 2014 to provide a permanent platform for the tiger dance teams to showcase the art form and conserve it in its traditional form.

The 'Pilinalike' could not be organised for the last two years due to Covid-19. However, this year the arrangements are elaborate. Seating arrangements have been made for 6,000 spectators and a minimum footfall of 50,000 is expected all day.

Spectators from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bagalkot and Koppal have already arrived to witness the tiger dance competitions, he said.

"Our main objective is to enliven the traditional 'Pili Vesha', which has a historical and religious significance. As many as 12 invited teams will take part in the contest. It is an effort on our part to encourage the best teams and keep the tradition alive for next generations," Mithun Rai added.

The top three winners will be given Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. All aspects, including body painting and traditional dance sequences will be judged. In addition, the best 'Mari Huli', 'Kari Huli,' best lifting of 'Akki Mudi', best tase drum beating, best body paint and best tiger dancer will also receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, Rai said.

The competition involving all major tiger dance teams of the district will be held in association with Namma TV, a regional channel.

"After the 'Pilinalike' competition was started, several organisers started similar competitions in different parts of undivided DK district. A tiger dance competition will be held in Bantwal on October 5 and at 'Kaup' on October 4," he said.

Tulu movies to be teased

The 'Pilinalike' venue will also see the release of teasers of Tulu movie 'Illokkel', 'Last Bench' and 'Pili''. Further, the team of 'Kantara', a Kannada movie, along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Telugu and Kannada film actress Pooja Hegde will also be in attendance.

Lauding Rishab Shetty for his film 'Kantara' showcasing the significance of 'Daivaradhane', Rai appealed to CM Basavaraj Bommai to make it tax-free.

Road to Republic Day

Rai appealed to Bommai, PM Narendra Modi, the President of India and Dakshina Kannada MP to give the tiger dancers an opportunity to showcase their talent during the Republic Day Parade.

The opportunity will in turn help tiger dance get global recognition as dignitaries from several countries attend Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The 'Pilinalike' winning teams will be given an opportunity to present the art form in front of 50,000 students from 18 different countries during the Scouts and Guides Cultural Jamboree at Moodbidri from December 21 to 27, said Rai.

Further, he said that entrepreneurs of the region in Mumbai have been requested to invite tiger dance teams from the region to be part of 'Ganeshotsava' procession in Mumbai next year. He said Mysuru Dasara Yuva Vedike will also provide an opportunity for the tiger dancers from the region to showcase the art form during Dasara next year.