Tourism in Kodagu shows signs of recovery

With the implementation of the unlock guidelines, tourists have been visiting the district to explore the places of interest.

Most of the tourist destinations are being opened to the visitors from outside and tourism is gradually picking up in Kodagu.

Assistant commissioner and tourism department deputy director Iswar Kumar Kandoo said that that the guidelines issued for the unlocking of tourist destinations in other districts are applicable to Kodagu as well.

Resort and Hotel Owners' Association president Nagendra Prasad hoped that the number of tourists will gradually pick up in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the district administration has requested the tourists to follow the Covid-19 norms and to maintain caution, in the wake of heavy rainfall in the district.

Places like Raja Seat, Cauvery Nisargadhama and Dubare Elephant Camp are still not made open for tourists. They are expected to be open for tourists after Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tourism in the district received a huge blow during the pandemic after it was hit by natural calamities for the past three years.

The hotel, resort and homestay owners hope for the revival of 'monsoon tourism' as the rain has not intensified in the district.

If more tourists arrive, the lives of people who depend on tourism activities will improve, they said.

Abbi Falls, which was closed for the past three months, has been opened from Monday. Even after three days of the unlock, the falls was not open for outsiders and the visitors returned disappointed.

However, during the meeting held by the local Gram Panchayat, it was decided to open the falls for tourists, from Monday.

Various beautification projects have been taken up in Raja Seat, to attract tourists. Another watchtower has been constructed to have a bird's eye view of the region and it is expected to be a major attraction among tourists.

On Monday, workers were seen cleaning hotels and resorts. In some hotels, the owners performed puja rituals.

Following the lockdown, workers from other districts and states, who returned to their native places, have not come back to Kodagu. This has resulted in a shortage of workers.

Mallalli Falls, Irpu Falls and Chelavara Falls in the region, are in splendour and are beckoning tourists.

Also, Mandalpatti, Dubare Elephant Camp, the Tibetan camp near Kushalnagar, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and Omkareshwara Temple are the major tourist attractions.