Traders fined for failure to produce Covid -ve certificate

Town Panchayat chief officer A M Sridhar said that five traders were fined for failing to produce a Covid-19 negative certificate. An amount of Rs 500 was collected from each.
The Town Panchayat had made Covid negative certificates mandatory for traders and the staff of business establishments.
During an inspection, the officials found that five traders did not possess the certificate.
