Train services still affected

The disruption in train services continued as the clearing of the debris caused by landslides on the Padil-Kulasekhara section in Mangaluru is still in progress.

The services of Train No 22636 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Express; Train No 22635 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central Express; Train No 56640 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Passenger; Train No 56641 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central and Train No 22653 Trivandrum – Nizamuddin Express are cancelled on Saturday.

The services of Train No 16515 Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express was partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar and Train No 16513 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Express was partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Karwar on Friday.

The service of Train No 16514 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing on Saturday is partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central. The service of Train No 16516 Karwar-Yeshwanthpur Express journey commencing on Saturday is partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Junction.