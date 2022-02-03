Trolley retriever returns diamond-studded bangle to owner

In an exemplary display of honesty, Ashraf Moideen, who is serving as a trolley retriever at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), returned a diamond-studded bangle to its rightful owner on Wednesday.

Ashraf Moideen had spotted the valuable-looking bangle at the exit on the lower ground floor of the airport terminal on Monday.

The diamond-studded bangle belonged to a relative of a passenger who had come to receive the passenger arriving from Bengaluru.

When the relative realised that her bangle was missing, the passenger approached the airport terminal manager at the lost and found department, seeking assistance in locating the invaluable jewel.

The Aviation Security Group (ASG) of CISF, who were aware of the incident, received a message that Ashraf Moideen, a trolley retriever at MIA, had found the missing bangle. At the parking lot in MIA, Ashraf Moideen handed over the bangle to its rightful owner.

“The joy on the face of the owner after receiving her precious bangle was the most fulfilling moment for me,” said Ashraf.

The relative of the passenger also shared the special memories that were connected to the bangle.

Ashraf said that he had initially mistaken the bangle for a piece of imitation jewellery.

For Ashraf, this was the second instance of finding valuables belonging to passengers and handing them over to the authorities concerned.