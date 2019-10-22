Two tender resignation from Sahitya academies

Two aspirants for the post of president of Kodava and Arebhashe Sahitya Academy respectively have rejected the nomination as members of the Academy.

The state government had recently nominated Makkandooru Kodava Samaja president Napanda Ravi and Gowda Samajagala Okkuta president Soorthale Somanna as members of Kodava and Arebhashe Sahitya Academy respectively. Both members have tendered resignations. Out of seven members nominated to Kodava Sahitya Academy, three had already served as members in the past.

Soorthale Somanna was an aspirant for the post of Arebhashe Academy president. The Gowda community had demanded the post of Academy president for him.

Some Kodava Samaja leaders had demanded the post of president of Kodava Academy for Napanda Kalappa.

Napanda Ravi said “I had already served as an Academy member. The government should have nominated me as the president looking at the experience and the work I have rendered.”

Soorthale Somanna said, “I had not aspired to become a member again.”