Tyre shop gutted in Chikkamagaluru

A fire broke out at a Malnad Tyres outlet in the wee hours of Monday, at NMC Circle on IG Road in Chikkamagaluru.

Most of the items including tyres, tubes, furniture and others in the shop were gutted in the fire. No casualty was reported. On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after three hours.

Thick smoke billowed from flames, creating panic in the surrounding areas.

A few items in the ICICI insurance office functioning from the third floor of the building were gutted in the fire.