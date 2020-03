Udupi divided into 3 zones for daily water supply

The Udupi City Municipal Council has divided the town into three zones to ensure equal supply of water to all the areas daily, according to a press release issued by CMC Commissioner Anand C Kallolikar.

The water supply timings of these three zones will come into effect from March 10.

The first zone will get water from 4 am to to 10 am daily. The areas are Kasturbanagar, Kukkikatte, Bailur, Vasukinagar, Balaipade, Manchi Mulastana, some parts of Chitpadi, Sharada Mantap, MGM, Kannarpadi, Kunjibettu, Shiribeedu, Karabettu, Kodankuru, Service and City Bus Stand, Kalyan Nagar, Bhagya Mandir, Ballal compound, DCM Colony, Paniyadi, Okude Street, Katte Acharya Road-Kalsanka, Settigar Colony, Kinnimulky, Vegas Layout, BB Nagar, Mission Compound, Bailoor Krishna Bhat Road, Police Grounds, Shanthi Nagar, Kolambe, Beedinagudde, Venkatramana Temple area, Bhootada Oni, Car Street, Tenkapete, Volakadu, PPC, State Bank Street, Taluk Office, Kavi Muddana Road, Bannanje, Matadabettu, Kalsanka, Badagupete, Kadabettu, Shiribeedu Garadi Road, SC Colony, Ajjarkad, PWD Quarters, DC Residence Street, Vadiraja Road, Kodankur, New Kodankur, Sai Baba Nagar, Moodabettu, Adiudupi, Mukhyaprana Nagar, Nagesh Nagar, Kudmal Rangarao Nagar, Karavali Bypass, Ambalpady and Rajeev Nagar.

Second zone

The second zone will get water from 12 noon to 6 pm. The areas are Doddanagudde, Karamballi, Janata Colony, Nekarara Colony, V M Nagara, Railway Bridge, Police Quarters, Chakratheertha, Padigar Mutt, Gundibailu School, Kalsanka Gundibailu Road, Adkadakatte, Nitturu, Vishnumurthy Nagara, Kadiyali, KEB quarters, Kathyayani Nagara, MGM Quarters, Sagri Railway bridge, Subrahmanya Nagara, Lakshmi Nagara, Garde, near Lakshmi Coffee, Gopalapura, Nayampalli, Santhekatte, Ambagilu, Kakkunje, Prabhakar Layout, Nittur School, Hanumantha Nagara, Palekatte, Moodubettu, Channangadi, Hebbar Road, Kanangi Kodavooru Moodubettu Road, Kodavooru, Baputhota, Sasithota, Malpe Central Nergi, Vadapandeshwara, Malpe beach, Thottam, Kalmadi, Bankera Katta, Padukere, Shanthi Nagara, behind Kalmadi Church, Trishanku Nagara and Pavitra Nagara.

Third Zone

The third zone areas will get water from 8 pm to 2 am. The areas are Ananthanagara first and second stage, Hudco, MIT, LIG, Industrial area, Machi Kumeri, Manchi Dugli, Manjusri Nagara, Manchi Kodi, Durga Nagara, Ananta Kalyana Nagara, Eshwar Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Saralebettu, Kodangi, Narsinge, Vivekananda Nagar, Sheshadri Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Manipal, Vidyaratna Nagar, Shimra, DC Office, Parkala Sanakkibettu, Herga, Settibettu, Devi Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Parika Road, Umamaheshwar Temple Road, V P Nagar, Indrai, Gulme, Railway Godown Road, Rudrapriya Nagar, Manchi School, Hayagreeva Nagar, Laxmindra Nagar, Sagri, Perampalli, Ambadebettu, V M Nagar, Doddanagudde railway bridge, Perampalli railway bridge, Adiparashakti Temple Road and Patrakaratara Colony, the press release stated.